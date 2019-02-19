Google Says No Proof Search Results For 'Toilet Paper' Showed Pak Flag

Media reports said a glitch on Google Search results was noticed after Pulwama terror attack. (File)

Google today said it has found no evidence that its search algorithms are showing the Pakistani flag when people searched for the "best toilet paper in the world", the "best China-made toilet paper" or just "toilet paper".

"While we continue to investigate the matter, we have not found any evidence that Google Images was ranking the Pakistani flag in response to this particular search," a company spokesperson told IANS.

"Many news outlets wrote about an old screenshot from a meme website that is inconsistent with our UI (user interface) and dates back to 2017, and we have not seen any independent verification that these results ever appeared as depicted," the spokesperson added.

Media reports have said this glitch on Google Search results was noticed after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead.

Screenshots of the search results went viral as memes, posts and status updates on several social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"Since these news stories (have been) published, images from those articles are now ranking for this query, as the pages contain words relevant to the search," the Google spokesperson added.