Google Pixel 8 Launch Today: All You Need to Know About The Latest Series

Google will introduce its much-awaited Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at the Made by Google event on October 4. The event, which begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, will also mark the debut of the new Pixel Watch 2. According to reports, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will feature OLED displays powered by Google's new Tensor G3 chip.



Despite some phone details already out, this event will give a comprehensive view of their specifications and pricing.



What to Expect at the Made by Google Event



1) Display: The Pixel 8 is expected to have a 6.17-inch FHD display, while the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.



2) Design: The Pixel 8 series is unlikely to change compared to the Pixel 7 series, but there might be a shift from a curved display to a flat one in the Pixel 8 Pro. The device's edges may also adopt a more rounded profile.



3) Camera: The Pixel 8 Pro is also expected to feature a triple-rear camera setup, promising exceptional photography experience. The front camera of both Pixel 8 models is speculated to have a 10.5MP resolution, while the rear camera setup for Pixel 8 includes a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.



The Pixel 8 Pro will feature a rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto zoom capable of up to 30x zoom.



The cameras on both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to include various AI features such as Audio Eraser and the ability to modify faces in pictures.



4) Price: The Pixel 8 is expected to start at $699 (Rs 58,188), and the Pixel 8 Pro could start at $899 (Rs 74,847). However, Google's new Pixel devices are expected to be priced lower in India compared to the European market. The Pixel 8 with 128GB storage may be priced in the range of ₹60,000 to ₹65,000 in India.



5) Processor: Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to be powered by Google's in-house processor, the Tensor G3. This new chipset will come with a 9-core CPU, potentially resulting in significant improvements in AI capabilities.



6) The Pixel 8 series is aimed at utilising AI to streamline user experiences and enhance safety.



Where/When to buy the Google Pixel series?



The new Pixels will be available for pre-orders starting today, October 4. In India, the Pixel 8 lineup will specifically be accessible for pre-orders through Flipkart.



Google is also expected to launch other products at the Made by Google event, including the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro. Besides these products, the official announcement of the stable Android 14 OS is adding to the significance of this event for tech enthusiasts.