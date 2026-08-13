Google Pixel 11 Series Unveiled With New Chip, Upgraded Cameras. Check Prices

Google unveiled its latest series of Pixel phones on Wednesday, which includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The latest series includes thinner cameras, better zoom, and artificial intelligence features to aid smoother use.

"Today we unveiled Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL, which come with major camera upgrades, enhanced durability, and our fastest, most powerful chip, Google Tensor G6, that runs the latest Gemini Nano model. 1 These phones are designed for Gemini Intelligence to deliver time-saving, personal help 2 and include new camera experiences that will help you better capture the moment in your authentic style," read a Google blog post.

All four phones in the new series are powered by Google's new Tensor G6 chipset and feature IP68-rated protection, upgraded 5x telephoto cameras and enhanced Gemini AI capabilities. Despite not being as popular as Apple iPhones, Google has been increasing the amount of AI on its Pixel phones since 2023.

Google Pixel Camera Features

The Pixel 11 comes with a camera upgrade along with a 40 per cent thinner camera than the Pixel 10. There is a 48MP wide camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera on the back, while there is a 10.5MP selfie camera on the front.

A new mode called Magic Capture that automatically takes a series of photos and video with a single tap of the shutter button comes as an upgrade. According to Google, the Instant Night Sight feature captures shots in dark environments faster so that users won't have to hold their phone still while waiting for exposure.

Google Pixel New Colours

Pixel 11 in Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost and Obsidian colours, while Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL are available in Canyon, Fog, Olive, and an all-matte Obsidian colour.

Google Pixel 11 Price In India

The Pixel 11 price in India starts at Rs 89,999 for the base variant. The top variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,04,999.

The Pixel 11 Pro base variant price starts at Rs 1,19,999 in India, while the top model is priced at Rs 1,34,999.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is priced at Rs 1,34,999 for the base variant, while the top-end model is priced at Rs 1,49,999.

