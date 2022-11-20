Google Marks Start Of Football World Cup 2022 With Animated Doodle

The colourful doodle shows animated boots kicking a football.

Google on Sunday marked the commencement of one of the biggest sporting events in the world, FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with an animated doodle. The colourful doodle shows animated boots kicking a football. If the user clicks on the doodle, it will take them to World Cup Qatar 2022 page, which has all the details of the mega sporting event.

The doodle also features an online game for people who want to get in on the action themselves. Users need to Google "World Cup Qatar 2022" on their mobile devices to compete with fans in the multiplayer online game. People worldwide can work together to help their favourite team score the most goals. Once a real-life match is set in the World Cup schedule, it will appear in the game menu, theGoogle Doodle page says.

The user then needs to pick the game and team they want to support and work with other fans to score the most virtual goal. When the final buzzer sounds in the real-life match, the virtual game will also end and name a winner.

Here are the steps to play the game:

1. Search for a match between the two countries.

2. You will see a blue ball that you can click on the search page,

3. A new window will appear and then you can select your team.

4. After selection, the game begins and all you have to do is make a goal.

5. If your ball is caught, then you lose the game.

The mega sports tournament takes place every four years and attracts football fans from all over the globe. This is the first-ever World Cup to take place in the Middle East. Over the next month, players from the national teams of 32 countries will compete in a series of elimination games, culminating on December 18, when one national team will be crowned the 2022 World Cup Champion.

In the first match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, the Ecuadorian team will clash with the host team, Qatar. Prior to Qatar's opening match against Ecuador, the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony will take place at Al Bayt Stadium.