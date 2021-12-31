Google Is Ready To Celebrate New Year's Eve With Its Cute Doodle

Google has already kicked off the celebration with its cute and adorable doodle.

As we begin the final countdown for the year 2022, it is time to say goodbye to 2021, a year which has tested us in several ways. The recent uptick in Covid cases due to Omicron variant has triggered fresh travel restrictions. The result: New Year celebrations globally are likely to be muted under the COVID-19 shadow.

Today is 31st December, the last day of the year which is celebrated as New Year's Eve across the world. Google has already kicked off the celebration with its cute and adorable doodle.

This time, Google has designed its holiday doodle with a candy popper which says 2021 on it. It looks like the candy is ready to pop as soon as the clock hits the midnight. The doodle also features the other letters of 'Google' colorfully decorated with fairy lights.

Apart from this cute display, Google also has a message for its users that says, "That's a wrap for 2021-Happy New Year's Eve!"

Not only this, Google has added a little extra flair to our celebrations by some New Year's confetti. If you head to search for New Year's Eve or related keywords in Google, you will see a knowledge panel on the right side with an animated confetti cone that is ready to pop. Just click on it and the confetti will shoot out all over the search results. Isn't it amazing!

Here's wishing you a safe New Year's Eve!