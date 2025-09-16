From Fantasy Maps To Tropical Homes: 10 Fresh Gemini AI Prompts Revealed

The internet has been buzzing with Google's Gemini "Nano Banana" AI saree trend, where users transform their photos into vintage-style portraits. But if you are tired of that viral wave, there is much more the tool can do.

Google's Gemini is pushing the boundaries of what everyday users can do with photos. You can turn your pet into a tiny figurine or a video game character. In addition to this, you can also sit down for a tea party with your childhood self. This update gives users more control than ever, said Google in a blog post.

The new model focuses on consistency across edits. So, when you edit multiple photos of the same person or pet, the AI makes sure they look the same every time. You can also merge two or more photos into one picture. For example, you can ask the AI tool to blend your and your best friend's photos into one picture.

In case you didn't like the background or want to change your outfit colour, you can edit just one part without changing the whole photo. For example, you can replace the background of your room with a mountain view, while your face stays unchanged.

You can also transfer your style from one image and apply it to another. For instance, you could add London Bridge as the background in one of your pictures or take the style of a retro movie poster and apply it to your travel photo so it looks vintage. The AI makes sure to do all these edits by keeping your details intact.

Google, in a blog post, has shared 10 additional prompts that users can try in the Gemini app.

1. If you want to convert your pet into a video game character

Prompt: Recreate this cat as a 16-bit video game character, and place the character in a level of a 2D 16-bit platform video game.

2. If you want to sit with your younger self for a tea party

Prompt: Here's a picture of me as an adult. Create a photo of me as an adult sitting with myself as a child in a playroom, having a tea party together.

3. If you want to convert a photo into a 3D map with a few additions

Prompt: Turn this photo into a map of a stylized 3D world for a fantasy game. Include a village and harbour.

4. If you want to have a pencil sketch portrait of yourself

Prompt: Turn this photo into a pencil drawing.

5. If you want to see how your ingredients can be turned into a final dish

Prompt: Turn these ingredients into a refined, delicious-looking dessert, inspired by these ingredients. Plate it as if it were a dish at a 5-star avant-garde restaurant.

6. If you want to turn an object into a fantasy world

Prompt: Turn these scissors into a realistic-looking fantasy character in a movie about elves and fairies.

7. If you want to convert your pet's image into a tiny 3D figurine

Prompt: Create a realistic-looking small 3D model of this dog. Place the model on a desk next to birthday packaging that makes it look like someone unwrapped the model as a gift.

8. If you want to generate a visual story like a short comic

Prompt: Create a riveting epic 9-part story with 9 images with these two protagonists and their adventures as secret superheroes. The story is thrilling throughout with emotional highs and lows, and ending on a great twist and high note. Do not include any words or text on the images, but tell the story purely through the imagery itself.

9. If you want to edit your dress by keeping everything same

Prompt: Change this person's dress to be made out of tennis balls.

10. If you want to redesign a normal house to make it look like it belongs on a tropical island

Prompt: Transform this house into a vibrant tropical island design. Replace the roof with thatch and add bamboo structural elements. Surround it with lush, colourful tropical plants and palm trees.