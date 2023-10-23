Google Faces Japan's Anti-Trust Watchdog Probe Over Alleged Rule Violation

The commission will seek the public's input until November 22. (File)

Japan's anti-trust watchdog said Monday it is investigating whether Google violated rules by asking smartphone manufacturers for preferential treatment.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission probe adds to the search engine giant's troubles as it clashes with other competition authorities, including in the United States.

The agency said Google is suspected of requiring its search apps to be included in the devices and with their icons in specific places.

Google also signed contracts with Android-device makers to sign contracts not to include its rival search apps in their products in exchange for sharing profits generated from advertisement revenues driven from Google searches.

The commission will seek the public's input until November 22.

