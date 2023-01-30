Google Executive Claims He Was Fired After He Rejected Female Boss' Advances: Report

A spokesman for Miller denied the accusations against his client.

A former Google employee named Ryan Olohan has claimed that authorities at the company fired him after he rejected a woman executive's alleged advances, according to a report by New York Post.

The man filed a lawsuit in November and claimed that Tiffany Miller groped him during dinner and told him that she knew that he had an affinity towards Asian women in Chelsea, Manhattan, in December 2019.

The accused is a director of Google's programmatic media rubbed Mr Olohan's abs, complimented his physique, and said that her marriage lacked "spice", according to court papers.

As per the report, the company meeting, involving alcohol, took place at Fig & Olive soon after Mr Olohan's promotion as managing director of food, beverages, and restaurants. Miller was part of his new team.

According to the lawsuit, Mr Olohan, a married father of seven, said that he was initially uncomfortable bringing up the incident because everyone was drunk and his coworkers later chalked up the behaviour to "Tiffany being Tiffany," court papers say.

Mr Olohan reported the issue to the human resources department the following week, but the department failed to take action. The HR admitted that "if the complaint was 'in reverse' - a female accusing a white male of harassment - the complaint would certainly be escalated," the lawsuit said.

Further in the lawsuit, Mr Olohan claims the accused began to retaliate against him after he made the complaint by criticizing him and reporting him to human resources for "microaggressions". However, the false complaint did not specify what Miller accused him of.

In April 2022 at a Karaoke bar, Miller berated Olohan during a company get-together, the suit said. She mocked him upon arrival and reiterated that she knew he preferred Asian women over white- knowing that his wife is an Asian.

Mr Olohan further said that he felt pressure from his supervisor. He was told that there were "obviously too many white guys" on his management team.

In July, Google fired Mr Olohan which ended his 16 years of association with the company, the New York Post report said.

He was told by the Google Employee Investigations team told him that he was fired because he was not "inclusive."

"This lawsuit is a fictional account of events filled with numerous falsehoods, fabricated by a disgruntled ex-employee, who was senior to Ms Miller at Google," the spokesman said. "Ms Miller never made any 'advance' toward Mr Olohan, which witnesses can readily corroborate."