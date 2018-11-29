Google Honours Spanish Artist Bartolome Esteban Murillo With A Doodle

Google Doodle: Bartolome Esteban Murillo's Two women at a window

Google Doodle today honours the 400th birth anniversary of Bartolome Esteban Murillo. He was a Spanish Baroque painter and his exact birth date is unknown. He mainly painted historical and religious scenes, portraits, and still figures in oil and fresco during the golden era of Spanish art. Known for his dramatic lighting, radiant color palette, and versatility, Murillo brought to life a wide range of subjects, from the grandeur of his Immaculate Conception to the casual grace of Two Women at a Window.

In the doodle is one of Murillo's most famous works, "Two women at a window", painted around 1655-1660.

Murillo lived in Seville most of his life. Studying with the accomplished painter Juan del Castillo Murillo would eventually surpass his master and be considered the head of what became known as the "Sevillian School" of the Baroque era. His early works were influenced by Zubaran, Jusepe de Ribera and Alonzo Cano and he shared their realist approach.

Murillo cultivated his own style of painting, incorporating Flemish and Venetian influences and evolving throughout his career. During two extended trips to Madrid, he was introduced to Diego Velazquez and exposed to works by Venetian and Flemish masters, which deeply influenced his work.

He had many pupils and followers and the imitation of his paintings ensured his reputation throughout Europe. Artists like Gainsborough and Greuze were influenced by his style.



Google honours the genius of Bartolome Esteban Murillo today on his 400th birth anniversary.