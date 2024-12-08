Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says Search Will "Change Profoundly" In 2025

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company's search engine will transform significantly in 2025. At the New York Times DealBook Summit, Mr Pichai said, "I think we are going to be able to tackle more complex questions than ever before." He added, "You'll be surprised, even early in 2025, at the kind of new capabilities Search will offer compared to today."

Mr Pichai also responded to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's earlier comment that Google should have been the "default winner" in the AI race. In a pointed reply, Mr Pichai proposed a "side-by-side comparison" of Google and Microsoft's AI models, emphasizing that Microsoft relies on "someone else's models," referencing its partnership with OpenAI, according to The Verge.

Highlighting the rapid evolution of AI technology, Pichai remarked, "We are in the earliest stages of a profound shift. There's so much innovation ahead, and we are committed to staying at the forefront of this field."

Google has already begun an AI-driven overhaul of its search platform, incorporating features like AI-generated summaries and an enhanced Lens tool that enables video-based searches. The company is also gearing up to release a major update to its Gemini AI model, aiming to compete with Microsoft, OpenAI, and the AI search engine Perplexity.

Earlier, Mr Pichai revealed why the company invests so heavily in its famous free meal policy. Contrary to popular belief, Mr Pichai explained these meals were not just perks, adding they served a deeper purpose.

"I can recall several times, when I was working at Google early on, being in cafes, meeting someone else, talking and getting excited about something. So, it sparks creativity," Mr Pichai shared in an interview on Bloomberg's The David Rubenstein Show.

Sundar Pichai, who started working at Google as a Product Manager in 2004, said that some of the most brilliant ideas emerge during these communal meals.

The CEO added that this collaborative environment, where employees gather over food, helps foster innovation. "The benefit that comes out of it dwarfs the cost," Mr Pichai remarked, saying the free meals weren't a financial burden but a long-term investment in creativity and community building.



