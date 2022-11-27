'Good Idea': Elon Musk On Increasing Character Limit On Twitter To 420

Another day, another update on Elon Musk's Twitter. This time, it is about increasing the character limit. Oh yeah, you read that right. The tech billionaire has stated that it is a “good idea” to increase the character limit from the current 280 to 420.

It all started when Elon Musk shared a couple of slides from his “Twitter company talk”. From the hate speech impressions dropping to relaunching blue verified, Elon Musk “Twitter 2.0 the everything app” slides grabbed a lot of attention.

People were quick to share their suggestions in the reply box. And, the one that caught Elon Musk's eye was about the character limit. The user wrote, “Let's go! Twitter 2.0 should make the character limit 420 instead of that annoying 280.” To this, Mr Musk replied, “Good idea.”

Good idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile, people weren't happy with the idea.

A person wrote, “Current limit keeps things sharp and concise. People have the option of writing a thread if they want to explain their life story or provide greater nuance. Brevity is what makes Twitter Twitter.”

Current limit keeps things sharp and concise. People have the option of writing a thread if they want to explain their life story or provide greater nuance. Brevity is what makes Twitter Twitter. — Anton Chiron (@AntrimChicane) November 27, 2022

Another added, “No, please. This is not facebook.”

No, please. This is not facebook. — Gemma Puente Viejo (@GemaPuenteviejo) November 27, 2022

Echoing a similar sentiment, this user said, “That's not a "good idea" at all. Longform content should have at least its own view. You don't want to turn Twitter into Facebook. At the heart, it's always been a microblogging service and 280 characters are more than enough for that.”

That's not a "good idea" at all. Longform content should have at least it's own view.



You don't want to turn Twitter into facebook. At the heart it's always been a microblogging-service and 280 characters is more than enough for that. — Sebastian Fenris Baumer ???? (@sebastianbaumer) November 27, 2022

Some wanted Elon Musk to “get rid of the limit” once and for all.

Get rid of the limit.



Fb is succesfull because there is no limit, and its easier to see big posts, and replayes to that posts.

None of this annoying "threads" necacery. — Lahav Wendel (@lahavw) November 27, 2022

A crypto enthusiast came up with a suggestion.

And Dogecoin as payment method — Badr (@badr_kilani) November 27, 2022

“No, less is more” was the sentiment on social media.

No. Less is more.



And we have the threads to say more. — Juan Matos (@juanmatos) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter is planning to roll out the verified mark “tentatively next week.” The announcement was made by Elon Musk on the social media platform. “Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary," he said.