Good Friday 2022: Know Why Good Friday Is Observed

Christians observe the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ with Good Friday. This is a significant event in Christianity since it symbolises Jesus Christ's sacrifices and suffering. Though Jesus Christ's death was a painful experience, Christians honour it because they believe he died for their sins and made the ultimate sacrifice.

This year, Good Friday falls on April 15.

According to the Bible, Jesus was caught and put on trial for claiming to be the ruler of the Jews after being betrayed by one of his disciples, Judas. He was sentenced to death by crucifixion and was forced to carry his cross up a hill while wearing a crown of thorns.

Crucifixion was the cruellest form of execution at the time. The soldiers simply left Jesus to die after nailing him to the cross.

Jesus Christ and his followers attended the Last Supper the night before he died and then travelled to the Garden of Gethsemane. While his followers slept nearby, Jesus spent his final hours praying to the Father.

Christians attend special church services on Good Friday. Many take part in parades or open-air plays to commemorate Christ's final hours.

While many Christians attend church services on Good Friday, they also read verses from the Bible at home and reflect on Jesus Christ's sacrifice.

Good Friday is one of the holiest times of the year for Christians and is followed by Easter. This year Easter will be on Sunday, April 17.