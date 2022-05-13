Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: A Gold Coach And 4-Day Celebration

Built in 1762, the coach has been a beloved sight at royal coronations, jubilees, and events

The British Royal Family has planned Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee event to be an extravagant affair, with the Gold State Coach leading the pageant. It announced the 260-year-old iconic coach will appear on London's streets for the first time in 20 years on June 5. The weekend celebration marks the queen's 70 years on the British throne.

The coach was last visible on London's streets in 2002 during the queen's golden jubilee celebration.

“The Gold State Coach will lead the @Jubilee_Pageant on the final day of the #PlatinumJubilee central weekend in June. Bringing to life iconic moments from The Queen's reign, the Pageant is just one way to celebrate over this historic event,” the Royal Family said in a tweet.

The coach has usually transported the queen during these significant events. But this time it will instead showcase the original film footage recorded on the coronation day and offer people a glimpse of the young queen on that day, the organisers said in a statement.

The platinum jubilee is particularly significant as the queen, 96, is the first British monarch to have a 70-year reign. And thus, the celebration will see a a four-day public holiday from June 2. During these four days, Buckingham Palace is likely to host various public and private events that will be attended by the Royal Family.

The public events that will mark the celebration include:

– On June 2, there will be the Queen's Birthday Parade.

– A Thanksgiving Service on June 3.

– A Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4.

– Finally, on June 5, there will be a Platinum Jubilee Pageant and a Big Jubilee Lunch.

The organisers said the pageant will be an opportunity to “pay tribute to Her Majesty” and will culminate with the singing of the National Anthem, ‘God Save the Queen'. The pageant will bring to life iconic moments from the queen's reign and will also show the changes society has undergone over the past 70 years.