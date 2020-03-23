Global Death Count From Coronavirus Crosses 15,000: Report

Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China.

Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 15,000 across the globe, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1100 GMT on Monday from official figures.

A total of 15,189 deaths have been recorded, the majority in Europe with 9,197 fatalities.

Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China where the virus first emerged last year with 3,270, and Spain with 2,182.

With a total of 1,395 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours out of 172,238 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent where the virus is spreading the most rapidly.

