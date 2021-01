A total of 100,010,798 infections were counted as of 2130 GMT Tuesday

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world on Tuesday passed 100 million since the start of the pandemic, according to an AFP tally.

As of 2130 GMT, a total of 100,010,798 infections had been counted, according to AFP's tally, compiled from figures provided by national health agencies. Worldwide, at least 2,151,242 people have lost their lives to Covid-19.

