"Given Wrong Sperm": DNA Tests Uncover IVF Mix-Up Scandal In Cyprus, 7 UK Families Affected

A BBC News investigation has revealed that several UK families were provided with the wrong sperm or egg donors at IVF clinics in northern Cyprus. The findings, based on interviews and DNA evidence, suggest that at least seven children may have been conceived using donors different from those selected by their parents, raising questions about clinical oversight and regulation in the region.

One of the central cases involves a couple, Laura and Beth, who travelled to northern Cyprus to undergo IVF treatment. They had carefully planned their family, each contributing their own eggs and selecting a single anonymous sperm donor, referred to as "Finn", so that their children would be biologically related. Their first child, Kate, was born without any immediate concerns. However, after the birth of their second child, James, the couple began to notice differences in his physical features that did not match either Beth or the chosen donor. This led to doubts about whether the correct sperm had been used.

Nearly a decade later, the couple decided to conduct DNA tests on both children. The results were deeply unsettling. The couple found out that neither child was genetically related to the selected donor, and they were not biologically related to each other. This meant that two different sperm donors had been used, contrary to the couple's explicit instructions. The revelation caused significant distress to the family, leaving the parents questioning what had gone wrong and what it might mean for their children's identity and health history.

The BBC identified similar concerns among other families who had undergone treatment at clinics in northern Cyprus. In total, families of seven children reported suspicions of donor mix-ups, with most cases supported by commercial DNA testing. Many of these cases were linked to the same medical professional or clinics.

Notably, Northern Cyprus has become a popular destination for fertility treatment among British patients due to lower costs, fewer restrictions, and access to a wide range of anonymous donors. Clinics in the region also offer procedures that are illegal in the UK, such as non-medical sex selection. However, unlike the UK, northern Cyprus lacks a robust, independent regulatory body to oversee fertility clinics, enforce standards, or investigate complaints. Experts suggest this regulatory gap may contribute to lapses in clinical practice.

In Laura's and Beth's case, the treatment was carried out at the Dogus IVF Centre, where they were told that their chosen donor's sperm would be imported from a reputable Danish sperm bank. However, both the clinic and individuals involved have either denied responsibility or failed to respond to inquiries. The doctor associated with their treatment has disputed aspects of their account, including whether she was responsible for ordering the sperm, and has questioned the reliability of commercial DNA tests. Nonetheless, further accredited testing confirmed that the children were not biologically related and unlikely to be connected to the selected donor.

Other cases involve families treated at another clinic established later by the same doctor. These families, who required egg donors, also believe they were misled about the identity of the donors used.

While the clinic maintains that donor selection procedures were clearly communicated and compliant with local laws, patients argue that they were led to believe they had chosen specific individuals based on detailed donor profiles provided to them.

"I don't want people to think that I need to have a baby that looks like me, that's not what this is about. I don't want to lie to them about where they come from," said another woman.

Fertility experts describe such mix-ups as extremely rare, especially in well-regulated systems. However, the recurrence of similar cases linked to the same clinics or practitioners raises the possibility of negligence or even deliberate deception. Professionals in the field say that avoiding donor or embryo mix-ups is a fundamental responsibility of IVF clinics, making these allegations particularly serious.

Beyond procedural failures, the situation also has emotional and psychological implications. Families expressed concern about the impact on their children, particularly regarding identity and genetic heritage. Support organisations warn that discovering such discrepancies can have lasting effects on individuals conceived through donor methods.

Despite the distressing findings, families like Laura and Beth said that their children remain at the heart of their lives. The children now know that they are not biologically related, but it hasn't changed the love they have for each other.

"We've all grown up together, and our mums have raised us. We're still a family even if it's not by blood," their daughter Kate said.