Justin Trudeau Opposes US-Canada Merger, Elon Musk Says...

Space tech billionaire Elon Musk retorted sharply to Justin Trudeau's rejection of US President-elect Donald Trump's ambitious proposal to incorporate Canada into the United States.

“Girl, you're not the governor of Canada anymore, so it doesn't matter what you say,” the Tesla CEO said after Mr Trudeau posted his stance on Canada becoming part of the US.

Mr Trudeau, hours after he resigned as Canadian Prime Minister, said there wasn't “a snowball's chance in hell" that Canada would become part of the United States. His comments came in response to Mr Trump's suggestion that he would use “economic force” to remove the border between Canada and the US.

Mr Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of Canada becoming the 51st US state and that it would be beneficial for national security. “You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security,” the 78-year-old said. The US President-elect also threatened to impose substantial tariffs on Canadian goods unless the country increased security along the shared border.

Mr Musk's dismissal of Mr Trudeau is not new. Last month, the former referred to the Canadian leader as “such an insufferable tool” after Trudeau appeared to take a veiled dig at Trump during a gala in Ottawa. At an event, Mr Trudeau voiced concerns about setbacks in women's rights and referred to Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat in the US presidential election as a blow to progress.

“Just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president,” Mr Trudeau said, adding that women's rights were under attack “overtly and subtly”. Mr Musk responded by saying, “He's such an insufferable tool. Won't be in power for much longer.”

On Monday, Mr Trudeau stepped down as Canada's Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party after nine years. Rising internal dissent, plummeting popularity and a surge in support for the opposition led to his decision. Although he will remain in office until a successor is chosen in late March, the proroguing of Canada's parliament until March 24 has left the nation politically exposed.

Economists warn that Mr Trump's proposed tariffs could have severe consequences for Canada's already strained economy, further destabilising the situation following Trudeau's resignation.