Giant Screen Collapses At Boy Band Mirror's Hong Kong Concert, Many Hurt

The TV screen comes crashing down

Music was rudely interrupted by shrieks when a giant TV screen fell off during boy band Mirror's concert at Hong Kong Coliseum Thursday night injuring multiple people, say reports.

Footage of the incident circulated online showed a group of white-clad dancers performing onstage when a giant overhead video screen fell and crushed a man. The screen then toppled onto at least one other person before the remaining performers rushed to help.

The injured dancers were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with one in serious condition and the other in stable condition, say reports.

The concert was called off immediately.

Mirror is credited with revitalising Hong Kong's local music scene.

The latest concert series, originally scheduled to run from July 25 to August 6 at the prestigious Coliseum, was eagerly anticipated by fans and tickets were quickly snapped up.

However, the series has been hit by technical faults since debuting on Monday, leading fans to question if the show was safe.

On Tuesday night one Mirror member fell off the edge of the stage, bruising his left arm, according to the South China Morning Post.