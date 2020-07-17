'Get Off My Neck': UK Cop Suspended For Kneeling On Suspect During Arrest

Another UK police official has been removed from operational duty. (Representational)

British police on Friday suspended an officer after video emerged showing a man in north London being detained using techniques "not taught in police training".

Footage posted on social media showed the man being held on the ground shouting: "Get off my neck."

Steve House, deputy commissioner of the force, called the footage "extremely disturbing.

"Some of the techniques used cause me great concern -- they are not taught in police training," he said in a statement.

"One officer has been suspended and another officer has been removed from operational duty, but not suspended at this time. This decision will be kept under review," he added.

Officers were called to a fight on Thursday and arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon, the force said.

The arrest evoked that of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of US police in May sparked worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

