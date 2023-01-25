Germany To Send Leopard Tanks To Ukraine, Allows Others To Do So: Report

Germany has reportedly finally reached a decision on sending tanks to Ukraine. (Representational)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so, magazine Spiegel reported on Tuesday.

The decision concerns at least a company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks, Spiegel said.

Other allies, in Scandinavia for example, intend to go along with Germany in supplying their Leopard tanks to Kyiv, the magazine reported.

