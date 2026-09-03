Germany Sees Record 16,300 Heat-Related Deaths Amid Extreme Summer

Germany registered a record 16,300 heat-related deaths during Europe's severe summer heatwaves, official data showed Thursday.

Countries across Europe have recorded more than 30,000 excess deaths during the back-to-back heatwaves and drought scientists have blamed on man-made climate change.

The German figure had increased from 15,800 deaths reported last week by the government's Robert Koch Institute. The latest figures ran from June 1 through to August 23, one week more than the last statistics.

In Germany, the largest share of heat-related deaths occurred in the over-75 age group, the public health authority said in a statement.

The institute has estimated that 9,600 of the deaths were in the week of June 22-28.

The institute said it has collected such heat mortality data for the past decade and that the previous record was 8,900 heat-related deaths in 2018. A separate report by a medical publication had estimated 10,000 heat deaths in 1994.

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