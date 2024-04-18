Billionaire Who Was Declared Dead Found Living With His Mistress In Moscow: Report

In 2021, a German court declared him legally dead.

A German-US billionaire who was thought to be dead after vanishing during a skiing trip is suspected to be living with a Russian mistress in Moscow, an investigation has claimed. According to a Metro report, German-American retail tycoon Karl-Erivan Haub, then 58, was training for a ski mountaineering race when he disappeared in April 2018 in Zermatt, Switzerland.

Authorities launched a six-day search which saw five helicopters and teams of alpine rescuers canvas the area, but his body was never found. In 2021, a German court declared him legally dead. He left behind his wife, two children, and his company, retail giant Tengelmann Group, which had over 75,000 employees. His brother Christian assumed control of the Tengelmann Group after his brother's disappearance.

However, a major investigation led by German broadcaster RTL claims to have identified Mr Haub in Moscow and believes the tycoon lives there with a much younger mistress named Veronika Ermilova.

RTL claims Mr Haub called Ms Ermilova 13 times in the three days leading up to his disappearance. The calls were long, with one lasting over an hour, which has triggered suspicion that the billionaire faked his death. The billionaire was also rumored to have had a Russian passport in addition to his US and German citizenships.

Notably, Ermilova, 44, ran an "inconspicuous" event agency in St. Petersburg, organising skiing, hiking and climbing excursions for outdoor enthusiasts. However, she is also suspected of being involved with Russia's FSB security service.

''What can be proven, however, is that she is always in the same places at the same time as Karl-Erivan Haub,'' said the report.

In July 2008, both were in Moscow and Sochi within a few days.

"In May 2009, both travelled on the same night train from Moscow to St Petersburg, in separate compartments. The trips were booked at the same time and by the same person. Further overlaps of short trips by Haub and [Ermilova] can be found for stays in Omsk (2010), Sochi (2011), Baku (2014) and Moscow (2015, 2017),'' the report noted.

The report added: "It is not clear why these alleged meetings took place. It doesn't sound like a love vacation."

RTL journalist Liv von Boetticher speculated that Mr Haub's disappearance in Switzerland and alleged appearances in Russia may have come as the result of shady business dealings.

The exact method used by him to conduct his alleged escape is not known.