German Tourist Arrested, Attacked By Locals After Climbing Forbidden Chichen Itza Pyramid

A 38-year-old German tourist was apprehended at the ancient Mayan site of Chichen Itza in Mexico for disregarding rules and scaling a centuries-old pyramid. The incident occurred on Thursday when thousands gathered to witness the "Descent of Kukulcan" phenomenon, where the spring equinox's light and shadows create a serpent-like illusion on the pyramid's steps. According to Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, the tourist trespassed into a restricted area around 5 pm and climbed the pyramid. He was subsequently chased up the stairs by security at the site.

"He escaped from our grasp, even though we're keeping watch on the western side of the castle. He ran past us. He's clearly in good physical condition," one security agent said, as reported by Mexico Daily News.

Here's the video:

After being apprehended, the tourist was escorted down the eastern side of the pyramid to avoid confrontations with the crowd gathered at the base. However, the German national was still met with hostility, being jeered, physically assaulted, and left bloody after receiving a blow to the forehead, according to a witness who spoke to EFE.

Notably, the spring equinox at Chichen Itza draws massive crowds annually, with many attending to witness the 'Descent of the Feathered Serpent' phenomenon. This spectacle occurs when sunlight casts a shadow resembling a serpent descending the pyramid's stairs.

While the site offers an Equinox program featuring various activities from March 20 to 24, climbing the stairs is strictly prohibited. This rule has been in place since 2006 to safeguard the structure, which holds the esteemed designation of UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the World's New Seven Wonders.