Angela Merkel In Quarantine After Meeting Coronavirus Positive Doctor

Coronavirus: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will put herself into quarantine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will quarantine herself at home after being treated by a doctor who has since tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a government spokesman said Sunday.

"The Chancellor has decided to quarantine herself at home. She will be tested regularly in the coming days... (and) fulfil her official business from home," Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

