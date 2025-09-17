George Zinn, Seen In Handcuffs After Charlie Kirk Shooting, Faces Child Porn Charges

George Zinn, who falsely claimed to have killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University last week, is now facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The 71-year-old, who was filmed being led away in handcuffs after Charlie Kirk's assassination, has been accused of keeping graphic sexual photos of children on his phone, New York Post reported.

After his arrest, investigators searched his mobile phone and found more than 20 graphic images of children, including a five-year-old, some partially unclothed and posed sexually, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

Zinn confessed to state and federal agents that he used the phone to look at inappropriate images of children. “Zinn admitted … that he gets sexual gratification from viewing and sharing [child sexual abuse material] images with others, and that his preferred victim age is 5 to 12 years old. Those Agents did see several images on the phone of prepubescent girls scantily dressed,” said the sheriff's office.

Zinn told the investigators that he chooses children between the ages of 5 and 12, and that he receives sexual pleasure from looking at and sharing the photos, reported Fox News.

Witnesses say that George Zinn shouted at officers soon after Kirk's shooting, insisting that he was the gunman, and demanded they arrest him. Even though no weapon was visible, Zinn shouted, "I shot him, now shoot me!" The police found him a possible suspect, so they arrested him.

When the officers asked Zinn to show his gun, he refused to answer. He was continuously asking the officers to "just shoot him." When he was taken to the police station, he changed his statement, saying his earlier false confession was intentional and demanded a lawyer.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 13, "He later told police he wanted to cause a distraction for the real gunman, but also said he 'wanted to be a martyr for the person who was shot.'"

Investigators found his confession to be untrue and that he had no connection to the actual shooter, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was later taken into custody, 33 hours after the shooting. He was charged with aggravated murder.