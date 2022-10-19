George Floyd's Family To Sue Kanye West For $250 Million For Saying He Died From Drug Abuse

Kanye West made the remark on a podcast.

Kanye West will face a $250 million lawsuit from George Floyd's family for the rapper's remarks about his death. Mr Floyd's lawyers said on Tuesday that Mr West will be sued for "harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress", saying he made false claims about Floyd's death in a recent interview, according to a report in Forbes. Mr Floyd died in 2020 after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes in Minnesota. The footage of the incident was shared around the world and served as a catalyst for the massive resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The lawyers further said that the lawsuit will be filed on behalf of Mr Floyd's daughter by her mother Roxie Washington, the outlet further said. Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon, who are representing Mr Floyd's family, said they have issued a cease and desist to Mr West.

Appearing on a podcast Drink Champs, the rapper claimed Mr Floyd was killed by a fentanyl overdose, and not from Mr Chauvin kneeling on his neck - in contrast to a medical examiner's evidence.

The episode featuring Mr West was removed from YouTube and other platforms after the outrage, but Floyd family's lawyers said the "clips of the rapper's rant continue to be viewed and shared on social media platforms by millions across the globe", Forbes said in its report.

Mr Floyd's daughter has been traumatised by Mr West's remarks, the lawyers further said.

The death of Mr Floyd, a black man, was termed a homicide and sparked protests across the world. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in 2021.