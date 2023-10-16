Gaza's Rafah Border Crossing Area Hit In Military Strike

Smoke billows after an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The area of the Rafah border crossing between the blockaded Gaza Strip and Egypt was hit Monday in a military strike, AFP correspondents said, as hundreds of Palestinians gathered hoping to cross.

The area of the shuttered crossing point in Gaza's south had been hit at least three times last week by Israeli air strikes after Gaza-based Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 that triggered all-out war.

