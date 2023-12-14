Gaza 'Blacked Out' Againt As Phone Services Cut In War-Torn Region

Internet and telephone services were cut across the war-torn Gaza Strip on Thursday (File)

Internet and telephone services were cut across the war-torn Gaza Strip on Thursday, the Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel said.

"We regret to announce that all telecom services in the Gaza Strip have been lost due to the ongoing offensive... Gaza is blacked out again," the company said in a statement on Facebook.

