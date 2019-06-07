On Game Of Thrones' Coffee Cup Blooper, Sophie Turner Blames This Star

"First I blamed it on Emilia (Clarke), but I don't think Emilia would do that," said Sophie Turner

While the infamous coffee cup that appeared in ''Game of Thrones'' has been digitally removed from the scene, the question remains - who was responsible for it? Sophie Turner says it was Kit Harrington.

During her latest appearance on ''Conan'', Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the insanely popular HBO series, defended herself against the people who think it was she who left the cup on the table.

Stating that she has been hearing about the cup every day since the episode was aired, she finally put the blame on Kit Harington.

"The coffee cup was where Kit (Harington)'s chair was," she told host Conan O'Brien.

Earlier, during an episode of ''The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'', Turner blamed fellow star Emilia Clarke for the mess.

However, after a careful observation the ''X-Men'' actor changed her mind. "First I blamed it on Emilia (Clarke), but I don't think Emilia would do that," she said.

Asserting that Kit is lazy, she said, "Kit is lazy and I think he would have done that. It was in front of Kit's chair and then obviously he moved and this picture was taken and it looked like it was in my seat, but I wasn't there either. It was Kit. It was a hundred percent Kit."

It all started when a Starbucks cup made a special appearance in Winterfell in episode 4 of the last season titled ''The Last of the Starks'' and it instantly became talk of the town. While some angry fans slammed the makers for their carelessness, others, including many celebrities flooded social media with jokes and memes.