'I Stand With Israel, You Should Too': Celebs Pick Sides Over Israel-Hamas War

Israel faced a surprise attack, on Saturday, with 5,000 rockets launched by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. In response, Israel declared a state of war with Hamas.

The death count in Israel has surged above 1,200, while Gaza officials have reported 765 people killed so far. Meanwhile, Hamas has threatened to execute one hostage every time Israel drops a bomb.

Celebrities from different parts of the world are expressing their opposition to the violence.

Gal Gadot

In an Instagram post, Wonder Woman actress wrote, “At least 250 Israelis have been murdered and dozens of women children and elders held as hostages in Gaza, by Palestinian military group Hamas. Starting early morning more than 3,000 rockets were fire. Hamas is holding hostages, controlling bases and settlements in Israel. There have been more than 1,500 injured and heavy fighting is still ongoing.”

“My heart is aching. Praying for all of those in pain,” she added.

In another post, Gal Gadot expressed her support for Israel saying, "I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

Madonna

American singer Madonna posted a video of the attack on X (formerly known as Twitter) and conveyed her heartfelt message: “What is Happening in Israel is Devastating.. Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you??”

She continued, “To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict. Im Praying For you. I am aware that this is the work of Hamas and there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support this terrorist organization.”

What is Happening in Israel is Devastating.. Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking.

Imagine if this was happening to you??

It's Un-fathomable.

Conflicts can never be resolved with violence.… pic.twitter.com/KHvMvdL8sg — Madonna (@Madonna) October 9, 2023

Natalie Portman

Israeli-born American actress, Natalie Portman, extended her support for Israel by sharing a note on Instagram that read, “My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayers for the families of all affected.”

Katy Perry

American singer and songwriter Katy Perry posted a statement from UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on her Instagram. A part of the statement emphasised, “More than anything, the children of Israel and the State of Palestine need a lasting political solution to the crisis, so that they can grow up in peace and free from the shadow of violence.”

Lena Headey

Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey shared a message originally posted by author Ben Sheehan, which stated, “Killing innocent Palestinians is horrific. Killing innocent Israelis is horrific. If you don't feel the same, I think you should ask yourself why that is.”

Indian actress Nushratt Bharuccha was stranded in Israel during the attack. She safely came back to India on Sunday.