Russia-Ukraine War Hurting Global Economy: G20 Leaders

Nusa Dua, Indonesia:
G20 nations on Wednesday said the war in Ukraine was hurting the global economy and warned against the threat or use of nuclear weapons in the conflict, according to a final statement agreed on by leaders.
After a two-day summit in Bali, "most" of the world's 20 biggest economies also condemned the war in Ukraine, which threatened to escalate after two people were killed in a missile strike on Polish territory.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)