Russia-Ukraine War Hurting Global Economy: G20 Leaders

G20 nations on Wednesday said the war in Ukraine was hurting the global economy and warned against the threat or use of nuclear weapons in the conflict, according to a final statement agreed on by leaders.

After a two-day summit in Bali, "most" of the world's 20 biggest economies also condemned the war in Ukraine, which threatened to escalate after two people were killed in a missile strike on Polish territory.

