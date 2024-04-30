Futuristic $10 Billion City In Japan Built For A 'Mass Human Experiment'

The woven city was first announced in 2021

A trip to Japan by the end of 2024 could include visiting Woven City, Toyota's groundbreaking prototype city of the future. This sustainable marvel, nestled near Mount Fuji on Japan's Honshu Island, boasts an estimated price tag of $10 billion. The multi-billion dollar city project made for 2,000 people will also serve as a 'mass human experiment. News of its near completion comes on the heels of Saudi Arabia's announcement of their futuristic project, The Line.

The woven city was first announced in 2021, and Toyoto has been constructing it ever since, Travel & Leisure reported.

Woven City's streets will be a testbed for the future of transportation. Toyota's self-driving E-Palette vehicles will navigate dedicated lanes, separate from pedestrians and cyclists. Data collected from these vehicles will provide valuable insights into local traffic patterns.

Sustainability is a core principle for Woven City. The city aims to minimize emissions by utilizing hydrogen-based technology. Smart homes equipped with specialized sensors will also foster seamless communication between residents, buildings, and vehicles, creating a truly interconnected environment.

Woven City seamlessly blends traditional Japanese architecture with cutting-edge amenities. Construction leverages specially designed robotics, ensuring a unique fusion of form and function. Initially home to 360 residents, primarily Toyota employees, the city is designed to scale up to 2,000 people.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda said, "Building a complete city from the ground up, even on a small scale like this, is a unique opportunity to develop future technologies, including a digital operating system for the city's infrastructure," as quoted by Metro.

"With people, buildings and vehicles all connected and communicating with each other through data and sensors, we will be able to test connected AI technology in both virtual and the physical realms, maximising its potential."

Woven City has been described as a 'living laboratory' for sustainability initiatives. It prioritizes environmental responsibility by utilizing advanced technology to create a futuristic city with minimal environmental impact.