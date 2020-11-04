Future Will Always Be Better In UAE: Dubai Ruler After Covid Vaccine Shot

"Proud of our teams" who have worked relentlessly to make vaccine available in UAE, the ruler said

The Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates has become the latest high-ranking official in the country to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of the UAE emirate of Dubai, said he was vaccinated on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed said he took the vaccine last month.

While receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today. We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE. pic.twitter.com/Rky5iqgfdg — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 3, 2020

Phase 3 trials for a vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm Group Co Ltd. started in the UAE in July and the country granted emergency approval for its use in healthcare workers in September.

