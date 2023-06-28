Future Of Hiring: 40% Companies May Use AI For Interviews Soon

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already made its way into several industries and quickly become a vital part of everyday life. Its plethora of applications include writing articles, detecting fraud, teaching, and tracking pollution. AI is soon set to take a key role in another field - job interviews.

Nearly 43% of recruiters plan to implement AI for interviews by 2024, according to a survey conducted by Resume Builder - a popular platform for job seekers.

Out of all the companies which were part of the survey, 15% said that they will rely on AI from "start to finish" for all hiring decisions.

Only 32% of the respondents said that their company has no plans to deploy AI for interviews.

Asked to rate the efficiency of AI interviews, 65% said it would increase hiring efficiency, 14% said it will decrease hiring efficiency, and 21% believe that it may not have any effect on the process.

The survey also found that 46% of job seekers are now using ChatGPT to write their resumes and cover letters. Furthermore, a very high percentage (78%) indicated that they got a response from companies when using AI to do their job applications.

In companies that already use both AI for interviews and applicant tracking software(ATS), 60% said that the latter is more effective.

The online survey, conducted by Resume Builder, consisted of 2,286 employed Americans aged between 18 and 64.

All the respondents were either managers whose responsibilities included hiring employees or those who were involved in the hiring process.