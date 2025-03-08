"Fully Committed": Zelensky On Having Constructive Dialogue With US

Ukraine is "fully committed" to constructive dialogue with US representatives in Saudi Arabia next week and hopes to agree on the necessary decisions and steps, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

"Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war. Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively," Zelensky said on social media network X.

"On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps," he added.

Today, a highly productive meeting took place in Kyiv between the diplomatic teams of Ukraine and the UK.



We discussed our joint steps that could bring us closer to peace and accelerate diplomatic efforts. I'm grateful for the support. Ukraine is determined to do everything to… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 8, 2025

Zelensky said he would visit Saudi Arabia next week and after his meeting with the Crown Prince on Monday, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives would stay for a meeting on Tuesday with the US team.

