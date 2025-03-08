Advertisement

"Fully Committed": Zelensky On Having Constructive Dialogue With US

"Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war. Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively," Zelensky said on social media network X.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Fully Committed": Zelensky On Having Constructive Dialogue With US
Zelensky said he would visit Saudi Arabia next week. (File)
Kyiv:

Ukraine is "fully committed" to constructive dialogue with US representatives in Saudi Arabia next week and hopes to agree on the necessary decisions and steps, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

"Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war. Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively," Zelensky said on social media network X.

"On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps," he added.

Zelensky said he would visit Saudi Arabia next week and after his meeting with the Crown Prince on Monday, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives would stay for a meeting on Tuesday with the US team.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Zelensky, Ukraine US Talks, Ukraine Russia US
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now