"Full Vindication": White House After Trump Cleared In Impeachment Trial

"The President is pleased to put this latest chapter of shameful behavior by the Democrats in the past," White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said.

'Full Vindication': White House After Trump Cleared In Impeachment Trial

Donald Trump was acquitted after a historic two-week impeachment trial.

Washington:

The White House said Wednesday that President Donald Trump had got "full vindication and exoneration" in his impeachment trial.

After the Senate acquittal "the President is pleased to put this latest chapter of shameful behavior by the Democrats in the past," spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

However, she also accused the opposition Democrats of trying to influence the upcoming presidential election and asked: "Will there be no retribution?"



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Donald TrumpWhite HouseTrump impeachment probe

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News