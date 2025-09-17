From EU Chief To Netanyahu: PM Modi Thanks World Leaders for Birthday Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed his gratitude to a host of world leaders for their warm wishes and greetings on his 75th birthday.

The leaders who greeted PM Modi included Russian President Vladimir Putin, European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay, New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, President of Guyana Irfaan Ali and PM of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi.

Papua New Guinea PM James Marape, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, and Trinidad and Tobago PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar also wished PM Modi.

While several leaders dialled PM Modi, some others posted video or text messages on social media for the prime minister.

"Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said on 'X'.

In a reply to the Australian PM, PM Modi said: "Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Albanese for your kind wishes. I look forward to further strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our close people-to-people ties."

In response to Tobgay's greetings, PM Modi said: "Thank you, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, for your kind wishes. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our special partnership with Bhutan."

PM Modi also thanked PM Meloni for her wishes. "Thank you Prime Minister Meloni for your warm wishes. Deeply appreciate Italy's friendship and look forward to strengthening it further."

In his reply to PM Skerrit, PM Modi said: "Thank you for your kind wishes, Prime Minister Skeritt. India deeply cherishes the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity with the Commonwealth of Dominica."

PM Modi also thanked New Zealand PM Luxon. "Thank you, Prime Minister Luxon, for your warm wishes. I deeply cherish our friendship. New Zealand is an important partner in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047."

In a reply to Guyana's Ali, the prime minister said: "I am touched by your warm sentiments that reflect the deep bonds of friendship and mutual trust between India and Guyana." PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat's Vadnagar.

