From Elon Musk To Michael Dell, These Are The 10 Richest People In The World

Elon Musk is once again the world's richest person, narrowly overtaking Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who briefly held the top spot on Wednesday. Mr Ellison surged ahead for a few hours after Oracle's stock soared, driven by rising demand for the company's AI infrastructure services.

Here's a look at the top 10 richest people in the world according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index:

Elon Musk - $384B

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and the brain behind ventures such as Neuralink and The Boring Company. He has played a key role in advancing electric vehicles, space exploration, and renewable energy technologies.

Larry Ellison - $383B

He co-founded Oracle, a leading technology company specialising in database software, cloud services, and AI infrastructure. According to Bloomberg, Mr Ellison's net worth jumped by an astounding $89 billion to reach $383.2 billion following Oracle's earnings report on Tuesday evening. At its peak, his fortune climbed as much as $101 billion in a single day, the largest single-day gain ever recorded on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mark Zuckerberg - $264B

Mark Zuckerberg is the co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), which owns social media giants Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. He has expanded into virtual reality and the metaverse through Meta's cutting-edge tech initiatives.

Jeff Bezos - $252B

He founded Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce and cloud computing company. He also owns Blue Origin, a private aerospace company focused on space exploration.

Larry Page - $210B

Mr Page co-founded Google and served as CEO of its parent company, Alphabet. He has shaped search engines, online advertising, and a host of innovative tech products like Android and Waymo (self-driving cars).

Sergey Brin - $196B

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google alongside Page, has been instrumental in Google's search engine, AI research, and other innovative projects at Alphabet. He has focused on advancing technologies in automation, AI, and life sciences.

Steve Ballmer - $172B

Former CEO of Microsoft, Steve Ballmer, played a key role in growing the software giant into a global tech leader. He now owns the NBA basketball team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bernard Arnault - $162B

Mr Arnault is the chairman and CEO of LVMH, the world's leading luxury goods conglomerate. His portfolio includes brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Moet & Chandon, spanning fashion, cosmetics, and wines.

Jensen Huang - $154B

He is the co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA, a leading graphics and AI computing company. NVIDIA's chips power gaming, AI, and high-performance computing.

Michael Dell - $151B

Mr Dell founded Dell Technologies, a global leader in PCs, servers, and cloud infrastructure solutions. He has transformed the company into a major enterprise technology player over the years.