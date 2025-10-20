From Dubai Ruler To Australia PM, How World Leaders Wished Indians On Diwali

As light shimmers through bylanes and the balconies across India, world leaders and foreign ambassadors extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali, which is being celebrated by Indians across the world with pomp and gaiety.

In his wishes, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted Diwali's universal message of positivity and renewal. He said, "As you gather to celebrate the great festival of lights, may this special time uplift you with hope for a bright future. May it be an absolutely wonderful celebration."

Dubai's ruler and the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also conveyed warm wishes to the Indian community on the occasion of Diwali. Warmest wishes and greetings to those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring peace, safety, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali," he said in a statement.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also extended his Diwali greetings to Indians through a video post on X. In his message, he said, "Light over darkness. Hope over fear. As we count down to Deepavali, we celebrate not just the lights that fill our homes, but the meaning they carry in our hearts. Wishing everyone a bright and meaningful Festival of Lights ahead," he said.

The United Nations also wished Indians Happy Diwali. In a post on X, the global bloc said, "During Diwali -the festival of lights celebrated in India and by followers of many faiths around the world- clay lamps are symbolically lit. We wish a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating."

The Iranian embassy in India said, "We extend our warmest greetings and best wishes to the people and Government of India on the joyous occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the people of India and strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two nations."

Naor Gilon, former ambassador of Israel to India, also wished Indians well on Diwali. In an X post, he wrote, "Happy Diwali. Wishing my Indian 'extended family' a festival of lights glowing with love and laughter. May the divine light of Diwali fill your life with peace, prosperity, and endless joy."

