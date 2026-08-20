From Bare Shelves To Fewer Grocery Trips: Why UK's Gen Z Sees Recession Signs

Gen Z believes the signs of the economic slowdown are showing up in some of the smallest and most ordinary parts of daily life. A post highlighted by The Metro has captured how young people are identifying what they see as "recession indicators" in their homes and spending habits.

One example is the familiar plastic bag full of other plastic bags. One person said they had used up their entire collection because they were going grocery shopping less often. "For me, it's my willingness to now do a return," another person said, pointing to a growing focus on getting money back rather than accepting unnecessary spending.

According to The Metro, Small changes in eating and shopping habits are also being noticed. Some people have pointed to restaurants charging extra for dips, while others say they are using up items that would previously have been replaced without much thought.

One person described opening their last jar of pasta sauce as a sign of changing household habits. "I just opened my LAST one," they said.

The discussion also touched on more serious signs of financial pressure. Claims that basic products such as soap, deodorant and laundry detergent are increasingly being stolen were shared as another supposed indicator of people struggling to afford essentials.

Another post made a striking claim about people being admitted to hospital with severe burns linked to hot water bottles, suggesting that some households may be struggling to afford heating.

While these observations are largely personal experiences and social media anecdotes rather than formal economic measures, they reflect how the cost of living can be felt in everyday decisions.

For many young people, the idea of a recession is therefore not limited to economic figures or official reports. It can also be seen in fewer supermarket trips, reusing what is already at home, returning purchases and thinking twice before spending money on small extras.