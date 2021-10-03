French Tycoon And Former Politician Bernard Tapie Dies At 78: Report

Former president of Olympique de Marseille Bernard Tapie has died at the age of 78.

French business magnate and former politician Bernard Tapie, whose larger-than-life career was marked by a series of legal problems, has died age 78 after a four-year battle with cancer, his family told the Provence newspaper in Marseille.

"Dominique Tapie and his family have the immense sadness to announce the death of her husband and their father, Bernard Tapie, this Sunday," they said in a statement.

One of his sons, Stephane Tapie, confirmed his death with a post of "Goodbye my Phoenix" on Instagram.

