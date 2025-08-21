French Streamer Jean Pormanove Dies Following Abuse During Livestream, Probe Launched

A popular French streamer died on Monday after suffering abuse and humiliating treatment during a nearly 12-day livestream. Raphael Graven, a 46-year-old military veteran, was known for his extreme online challenges, CNN reported.

Widely known on the Internet as Jean Pormanove or JP, he died during a live broadcast after facing violence and sleep deprivation during a live broadcast, according to the BBC.

Police have started an investigation into his death. According to a statement from Nice's local prosecutor, Damien Martinelli, who is in charge of the probe, an autopsy will be performed on Thursday.

French Secretary of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs Clara Chappaz on Tuesday described Graven's death as an "absolute horror."

Martinelli said that he has already spoken to the witnesses, but so far, their statements have not helped uncover the actual reason behind his death. He further said that the equipment and videos have been seized as part of the probe.

This comes to clarify the events that occurred prior to the death and which may have contributed to it, he added.

Reports say Graven had been a target of jokes, bullying and physical attacks. In some livestreams, his fellow streamers would also take turns choking him and compete to see who could keep it up the longest.

Other videos, obtained by CNN, showed he was shot with paintballs or doused with water during the streams.

France's high commissioner for children, Sarah El Hairy, described the incident as "horrifying" in a statement on social media.

She wrote, "Platforms have an immense responsibility in regulating online content so that our children are not exposed to violent content. I call on parents to exercise the utmost vigilance."