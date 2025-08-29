Advertisement

French President Macron Crossed Line Of Decency By Calling Putin "An Ogre": Russia

Emmanuel Macron, who made the comment in an interview last week, has been the target of frequent Russian criticism because of his support for Ukraine.

"This is unworthy of a head of state," said Maria Zakharova. (File)
Moscow:

Russia said on Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron had spoken in a manner unbecoming of a head of state when he called Russian President Vladimir Putin "an ogre at our gates".

Emmanuel Macron, who made the comment in an interview last week, has been the target of frequent Russian criticism because of his support for Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters in Moscow that Macron was constantly making strange statements that sometimes crossed the line of decency and turned into "low-grade insults".

"This is unworthy of a head of state," said Maria Zakharova.

