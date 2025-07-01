Advertisement

Macron Urges Ukraine Ceasefire In Talks With Putin: Elysee

Macron "emphasised France's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and "called for the establishment, as soon as possible, of a ceasefire and the launch of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for a solid and lasting settlement of the conflict."

Emmanuel Macron urged Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine
  • French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday
  • Macron urged Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine during their phone conversation
  • The discussion marked their first known talks since 2022, according to the Elysee
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine "as soon as possible" as the two held their first known phone talks since 2022, the Elysee said.

Macron "emphasised France's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and "called for the establishment, as soon as possible, of a ceasefire and the launch of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for a solid and lasting settlement of the conflict," the Elysee Palace said.

On Iran, "the two presidents decided to coordinate their efforts and to speak soon in order to follow up together on this issue," the French presidency added.

