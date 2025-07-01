Macron Urges Ukraine Ceasefire In Talks With Putin: Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine "as soon as possible" as the two held their first known phone talks since 2022, the Elysee said.

Macron "emphasised France's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and "called for the establishment, as soon as possible, of a ceasefire and the launch of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for a solid and lasting settlement of the conflict," the Elysee Palace said.

On Iran, "the two presidents decided to coordinate their efforts and to speak soon in order to follow up together on this issue," the French presidency added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)