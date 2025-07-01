Advertisement

Putin To Macron: Iran Has 'Right' To Develop 'Peaceful' Nuclear Programme

Putin emphasised "the lawful right of Tehran in developing a peaceful nuclear (programme)", according to the Kremlin transcript of the call.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Putin To Macron: Iran Has 'Right' To Develop 'Peaceful' Nuclear Programme
Vladimir Putin told Emmanuel Macron that Iran has a "right" to develop a peaceful nuclear programme
  • Putin affirmed Iran's right to a peaceful nuclear programme in a call with Macron
  • Both leaders stressed the need for diplomatic solutions to Iran's nuclear conflict
  • The Kremlin provided a transcript of the conversation between Putin and Macron
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call Tuesday that Moscow's ally Iran has a "right" to develop a peaceful nuclear programme, the Kremlin said.

Putin emphasised "the lawful right of Tehran in developing a peaceful nuclear (programme)", according to the Kremlin transcript of the call.

It said both presidents agreed that the conflict over Iran's nuclear programme and other Middle Eastern conflicts should be solved "exclusively" by diplomatic means and that the two leaders would "continue contacts" on this. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com