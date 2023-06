The killing of the teenagers sparked massive protests in Paris.

A French policeman has been charged and remanded in custody ahead of trial over the killing of a teenager at point-blank range which sparked nationwide protests, prosecutors said Thursday.

The investigating magistrate has charged the policeman with voluntary homicide and placed him in provisional detention over Tuesday's incident, the regional prosecutors said in a statement.

