'S*** Flashmob': French Protesters Plan To 'Defecate In The Seine' Over Olympic Cleanup Costs

French citizens are planning a controversial protest against the government's expensive plan to clean up the Seine River in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. The protest involves a mass "defecation flashmob" in the river on the day President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo are scheduled to take a swim there to promote the river's cleanliness, according to The Metro.

According to the news report, this unusual form of protest reflects a long-standing tradition of radical demonstrations in France. The hashtag #JeChieDansLaSeineLe23Juin (I Poop in the Seine on June 23rd) began trending on social media after Mayor Hidalgo announced the planned swim. A website with the same name allows participants to register their locations for the protest.

Ahhhhhh, je savais bien que ça allait puer sévère pendant ces JO de #Paris2024! 💪🏻#JeChieDansLaSeineLe23Juinpic.twitter.com/S8k7BrjEJn — Avenger Broly  (@AvengerBroly) May 23, 2024

The public's anger stems from the high cost of the Seine cleanup project, which is backed by 1.2 billion pounds (Rs 12231 crore) in state funds. Critics argue that these resources could be better spent elsewhere, and that the protest aims to highlight the absurdity of the government's spending priorities.

"Because after putting us in s***, it is up to them to bathe in our sh*t," a message on it read. This is also the slogan of the campaign.

A post announcing the event, which is circulating on X, says: "On Sunday, June 23, we expect many of you to come and take a sh*t in the Seine!"

The 2024 Summer Olympics, also known as Paris 2024, will be held in France from July 26th to August 11th, 2024. Paris will be the main host city, but events will also take place in 16 other locations across metropolitan France. Additionally, a subsite will be located on the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia. This international multi-sport event marks the 33rd Olympiad.