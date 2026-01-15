Freddie Mercury's 'Secret Daughter' Dies Aged 48 After Long Battle With Rare Cancer

A woman known publicly as 'Bibi', who claimed to be the 'secret daughter' of Queen legend Freddie Mercury, has passed away at the age of 48. Her husband, Thomas, confirmed her death in a statement to the Daily Mail. He said that she died "peacefully". She has left behind two sons aged nine and seven.

"(She died) peacefully after a long battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer, leaving two sons aged nine and seven," her husband told the media outlet. "B (Bibi) is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts. Her ashes were scattered to the wind over the Alps."

How The World Came To Know About Bibi?

Bibi's existence was revealed in May 2025 through a biography titled "Love, Freddie" by author Lesley-Ann Jones.

According to the book, Bibi was conceived in 1976 during an affair between Mercury and a close friend's wife. She claimed to have maintained a close relationship with Mercury until his death in 1991, and claimed to have possessed 17 volumes of his personal journals. The book is said to be based on those journals.

As quoted by the outlet, Lesley said: "I am devastated by the loss of this woman who became my close friend, who had come to me with a selfless aim: to brush aside all those who have had free rein with Freddie's story for 32 years, to challenge their lies and their rewriting of his life, and to deliver the truth."

"At the end of her life, it was all that mattered to her. She was very ill throughout the 4 years that we worked together. But she was on a mission. She put herself and her own needs last."

The claim sparked debate, with Mercury's inner circle, including his former partner Mary Austin, expressing doubt on the claims made in the book. Austin stated she had no knowledge of a secret child and found the story "implausible and deeply sad".