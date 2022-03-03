France's Macron Says Will Keep In Touch With Putin To Stop War In Ukraine

French President Macron said he will keep speaking with Putin as long as necessary in order to stop war.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that he would speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as long as was needed to persuade him to stop Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I have chosen to remain in contact with President Putin for as long as I can, and for as long is necessary, to unstintingly seek to convince him to renounce violence... and to prevent the contagion and spreading of the conflict," Macron said in a televised address.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)