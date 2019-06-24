Emmanuel Macron To Discuss Iran Tensions With Donald Trump At G20 Summit

Last week Macron appealed to Iran to be "patient and responsible".

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he would discuss the current flare-up of tensions between Iran and the United States with President Donald Trump at this week's G20 summit in Japan, saying a solution was needed through dialogue to ensure regional security.

The tensions with Iran are set to loom large over the G20 meeting in Osaka later this week after the United States accused Iran of sabotaging ships.

"We have to find a constructive solution with the aim of ensuring collective regional security," Macron told reporters, urging diplomacy rather than an escalation of tensions.

With the EU increasingly concerned over the risk of conflict, Macron pointed to a rare visit by his top diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne to Tehran last week for talks.

"We have condemned very strongly all forms of escalation or aggression and what we will try to have is dialogue," he said.

Iran-US tensions have increased sharply since Trump last year abandoned a landmark 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and reimposed sanctions, moves strongly opposed by Europe.

Last week Macron appealed to Iran to be "patient and responsible" after Tehran said it would soon surpass the uranium stockpile limit set under the nuclear accord.